Best Places to Work in Government – new rankings

The annual Best Places to Work in the Federal Government® rankings, produced by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group, measure employee engagement and satisfaction government-wide and at individual departments, agencies and subcomponents.

The rankings and accompanying data provide a means of holding federal leaders accountable for the health of their organizations, shining the spotlight on agencies that are successfully engaging employees as well as on those that are falling short.

The data provides leaders with a roadmap to better manage our government’s most important asset—its employees. Best-in-class private sector organizations understand that increased employee engagement and satisfaction lead to better performance and outcomes, and federal leaders need to follow suit by placing greater emphasis on improving the workforce and the workplace culture.

Check it all out here: https://bestplacestowork.org