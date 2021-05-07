Alum in Philly seeking campaign interns

Would you like to work on the campaign of one of Philadelphia’s most dynamic elected Democratic officeholders?

Rebecca Rhynhart shook the Philadelphia political establishment in 2017 when she unseated the Democratic incumbent in a primary to become Philadelphia’s first female City Controller. This past year Rebecca was ranked #3 of Philadelphia Magazines list of the 76 Most Influential Philadelphians.

Last year Rebecca boldly presented an alternative to the Mayor’s budget that provides a more effective way to deal with our current health and financial crisis. Most recently, Rebecca released a report on what went wrong during the city’s response to civil unrest last summer and outlined recommendations to ensure it never happens again. Rebecca has an MPA from Columbia University and a BA from Middlebury College.

Learn more about her here and apply on Handshake here for the summer internship!