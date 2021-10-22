4 special fellowships in policy and international affairs

Public Policy and International Affairs JSI Fellowship

The Junior Summer Institute Fellowship is a rigorous academic preparation program for diverse undergraduate juniors committed to public service. Hosted at six sites across the US, this fully-funded opportunity equips fellows with the knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in graduate school and, ultimately, in influential roles serving the public good, including with government, nonprofits, public policy institutions, and international organizations. The purpose of the JSI Fellowship is to prepare students to obtain a Master’s or joint degree, in international affairs, public policy, public administration, or a related field. Deadline: November 1, 2021. https://ppiaprogram.org/page/junior-summer-institute

CSCE Fellowships with a Policy or Communications Focus

The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe seeks candidates for its Max Kampelman Fellowship program. The program is open to recent undergraduates, current undergraduate students, and current graduate students with previous internship experience. Fellows work in political and military affairs, economic and environmental matters, or respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. Fellows are paid $25 per hour and are offered ongoing enrichment, professional development, and networking opportunities facilitated by senior commission staff. Fellowships last three months in DC, with fellows expected to work 30 hours per week. Deadline:November 5, 2021 https://www.csce.gov/about-csce/join-our-team/max-kampelman-fellowships

GirlSecurity Virtual National Security Fellowship

The National Security Fellows program is a stipended 15-week knowledge and professional development program designed to allow participants to develop a meaningful understanding of national security, build enduring skills for the future workforce, cultivate the type of relationship-based networks, and curate opportunities to advance throughout college into career. The Fellows program will require 3-5 hours of individual and collaborative learning, project management, and reflection per week. A $1,000 USD stipend will be distributed upon completion of the fellowship. The Program is open to currently enrolled junior or senior high school students and first or second-year undergraduates in the US and its territories. Deadline: November 12, 2021 https://www.girlsecurity.org/fellows-application