You’re Invited! Road to Kearney: Virtual Summer Office Visit Webinar

|Hello Students!
Virtual Summer Office Visits | Road to Kearney
Friday, August 5th Time: 1:00- 2:00 ET
Virtual Location: Webex Register
Are you a rising Junior or Senior interested in a career in consulting? Please join us virtually to learn more about our North American offices, our consultants and culture. Please register above.
You will receive a confirmation email with logistics after registering.
For more information about opportunities at Kearney, please visit our Careers Website.
We look forward to e-meeting you! All the best, Kearney Campus Recruiting