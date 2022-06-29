CCI Career Paths

You’re Invited! Road to Kearney: Virtual Summer Office Visit Webinar


Hello Students!

Virtual Summer Office Visits | Road to Kearney
Friday, August 5th Time: 1:00- 2:00 ET
Virtual Location: Webex   Register

Are you a rising Junior or Senior interested in a career in consulting? Please join us virtually to learn more about our North American offices, our consultants and culture. Please register above.

You will receive a confirmation email with logistics after registering.

For more information about opportunities at Kearney, please visit our Careers Website.

We look forward to e-meeting you!  All the best, Kearney Campus Recruiting
