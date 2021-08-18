Working at Dalberg: international, social impact consulting

About Dalberg Advisors

Dalberg Advisors is a global group working to build a more inclusive and sustainable world where all people, everywhere, can reach their fullest potential. We partner with and serve communities, governments, and companies throughout the world, providing an innovative mix of advisory, investment, research, analytics, and design services.

Working at Dalberg Webinar

We encourage and welcome anyone interested in finding out more about Dalberg (or careers in international development) to attend our tailored Working at Dalberg webinar series in August and September. Interested students can register for the webinar on our website here: INFORMATION SESSIONS

Candidate eligibility

The Analyst position is open to students pursuing a Bachelor’s degree (expected to be earned in 2022, or earned in 2021 followed by a second degree or fellowship)

Our current opportunities are in Abu Dhabi, Dakar, Dar es Salaam, Geneva, Johannesburg, Kigali, Lagos, London, Mumbai, Nairobi, New Delhi, Ouagadougou and Singapore.

Eligibility for most offices is contingent upon not requiring sponsorship for local work authorization. For US opportunities, stay tuned for another posting in early 2022.

Application deadline and process