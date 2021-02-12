Vermont Business Strategy & Consulting Summer Internship

For students interested in managing a business, non-profit, or other organization, or in management consulting as a career, this internship provides an in-depth hands-on experience working on a key strategic management issue for an actual enterprise.

Interns will participate in an orientation in April and should expect to spend 30-40 hours per week for 8 weeks during June and July on this internship, primarily working on their projects, but also including a weekly review and learning sessions with the other interns and the internship director.

Interns will receive a $3000 CCI internship funding award.

Rising sophomores and juniors are encouraged to apply.

This is a specifically for Midd students, and many students have benefited in the past. Professor of the Practice Ami Biswas is the main contact and mentor for the summer.

APPLY HERE in Handshake. Deadline is March 5.