Vermont Business & Strategy Consulting Internship this summer

For students interested in managing a business, non-profit, or other organization, or in management consulting as a career, this internship provides an in-depth hands-on experience working on a key strategic management issue for an actual enterprise. Clients are being finalized now.

Interns will participate in an orientation in April and should expect to spend 30-40 hours per week for 8 weeks during June and July on this internship, primarily working on their projects, but also including a weekly review and learning sessions with the other interns and the internship director Ami Biswas.

Complete details are being worked out now, there will be an info session offered to learn more, and a deadline will be in March. This is an especially attractive offering for rising sophomores and juniors.

Please stay tuned in Handshake for the official posting!