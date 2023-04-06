UpNext Consulting on Friday, April 21

Up Next Consulting will provide you with an overview to learn what it’s like to work in the industry: what skills are necessary, what kinds of consulting exist, current trends, and how to enter the field.

Friday, April 21. Click here to read more about everything.

Participating alumni will share insight and advice on how to leverage your liberal arts education, what career progression looks like, and how to pick the right firm.

Through morning one-on-one resume reviews/coffee chats, a mid-day panel and afternoon workshops – including case interview prep – you will learn about what makes someone a good consultant, and how your Middlebury experiences can help position you to get there.

All students are welcome, all majors and all class years.

A few parts of the program are still being finalized, so stay tuned for more!