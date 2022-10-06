Two consulting J-term internships

diiVe Virtual: JTerm 2023 is a high-impact, 4-week remote internship program in January 2023 for students looking to explore the world of consulting, discover the leading consulting frameworks and work with a business on a consulting project in a small team.

In Week 1, diiVers will participate in our online course, “Consulting in the New Normal”, building virtual business & consulting skills, developing knowledge of key post-COVID trends and ensuring you can manage projects effectively in virtual teams. The course will be taught by facilitators, industry experts and guest speakers from firms including MCG, McKinsey and EY. Expect deep immersion, engaging content, and team-based learning.

In Weeks 2-4, diiVers will intern remotely for a leading company based in South Africa on a focused consulting project. Students will work in teams, gain support from external mentors, and apply their learnings from Week 1 to ensure they deliver innovative and sustainable solutions. We partner with a range of organizations across various sectors, focusing on actors that are innovative, tech-driven and do meaningful work so that our students have an exceptional experience.

Project challenges in the past have included developing a data strategy for the largest property development company in South Africa, creating a market-entry strategy for a Nigerian start up, and ideating an impact investment model for a leading environmental organization.

and here is #2:

Consulting Services Internship (Remote) at WWT. World Wide Technology strives to accelerate our growth and nurture future innovation. The Consulting Services team is hyper-focused on providing business outcomes for our clients. We take on the most challenging problems our customers face and provide innovative solutions that can involve data strategy, analytical modeling, cloud strategy, automation, digital transformation, AI/ML platforms, and security services

Potential to be on-site in the New York or Denver office. Housing and laptops will not be provided.

The interns will support alumni (4) in the thought-leadership, strategy, and execution of a mock consulting project. Interns can expect dedicated one-on-one coaching from tenured alumni and consulting team members to enhance their readiness for upcoming summer internships and future job interviews. Alumni will provide learning sessions throughout the internship along with mock case interviews to prepare interns for their final presentation. Interns will also be exposed to the various parts of our business from procurement, analytics, business management, and more. The Internship will culminate with a final group presentation in front of a mock customer.

Apple here. Deadline 10/14.