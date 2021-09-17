Top sophomore consulting internships

Check out this resource to get some ideas.

“Many consulting firms offer summer internships for Sophomores/rising Juniors.

From McKinsey to BCG to Deloitte, firms realize these sophomore internships are a win-win.

Firms get an extended look at potential future employees, and interns get to know the firms and nature of consulting work (and are often paid to do so!).

Application deadlines for some of these programs are coming up, most notably, BCG’s Growing Future Leaders program (deadline: October 1st, 2021).”

https://managementconsulted.com/sophomore-summer-internships-consulting