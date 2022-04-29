Technology Internships with Shohoz.com

Middlebury alum Khalid Quadir ’89—CEO and founding partner of Brummer & Partners Asset Management Limited (which manages Frontier Fund, the first private equity fund in Bangladesh) and founder of bracNet, a Bangladesh wireless broadband operator—is offering a unique summer internship opportunity for two Middlebury students to experience the challenges and rewards of working for a rapidly growing company providing a critical service in a frontier market space.

The paid, remote internships are sponsored by the Anwarul Quadir Foundation (AQF), which seeks to promote understanding of economic and social progress in Bangladesh.

Apply here on Handshake. This is a paid, very special opportunity.