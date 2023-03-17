Strategy Execution Consultant – New Grad/Business Analyst Level, Summer 2023 start

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we’ve been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. We help the world’s leading companies turn strategy into results. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together.

As a BTS consultant, you’ll work directly with leaders from the world’s leading and largest corporations. You’ll learn their strategies and how their businesses work, and you’ll be shaping the leadership capabilities of their senior management. A BTS consultant also cultivates the skills of thousands of developing leaders across the globe.

We work in small teams to develop customized business simulations and other learning experiences. Think board games with financial models, or app-based digital learning. Then we facilitate learning journeys directly with our clients in a workshop setting that incorporates humor, fun, and competition. Both in-person and virtual, you’ll be the emcee, game show host, and coach that makes these workshops impactful and memorable.

There are no industry verticals at BTS, and you will have all the variety you want in your clients and work. You’ll be staffed on multiple projects at one time, across different industries, and with different internal teams. As a Strategy Execution Consultant, you will work across several of our areas of company’s expertise: Strategic Alignment, Business Acumen, Sales & Marketing, and Leadership Development. Eventually you might decide to focus on one of these areas, a few years down the road.

Learn more and apply here.