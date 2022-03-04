Sports Innovation Lab paid summer internship

The Sports Innovation Lab evaluates and identifies the technology products and services that will power the future of sports. The Boston-based, market research and advisory firm uses data analysis to reveal compelling stories that mobilize global partnerships among startups, investment capital firms, and corporate influencers.

The Jack Langerman Internship is given to a Middlebury student who best embodies the qualities Jack brought to SIL. The program is a two month summer internship to work with our agency services team and produce industry shaping research and insights.

Analyst Intern Responsibilities: The data team is responsible for curating, building, and analyzing data in our proprietary database. Data analysts are responsible for analyzing the data, finding insights in the data, and combining extant research and data to provide clients with actionable insights. Responsibilities and deliverables include:

Custom Insight Research – for retainer clients like the NFL, Google, Elevate, and more. Data synthesis and analysis – monthly insights, infographics, and reports on the Most Innovative Teams, the Power Play Index, and the Behavior Series Client Support – attend meetings and listen to client needs, record notes and requests, and help to organize and project manage research deliverables for client projects

Skill Requirements: Candidates should be confident in research, analysis, writing, and time management skills. Coding skills are not required, but are greatly encouraged.

Apply now in Handshake here