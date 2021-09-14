Social Sector Consulting: Seniors Take Note

Are you interested in consulting and hoping that you can find that post-grad job that proves to check off all the right boxes including making a difference in the world around you? Social sector or social impact consulting as it is called falls in the same sector as management consulting firms on Handshake and LinkedIn but their focus tends to be on social issues and problems facing business, governments and nonprofits. This write up from a business school student at Yale’s School of Management lists a bunch of firms that you could do some research on yourself. In addition, you should note that there are several firms that have posted jobs on Handshake right now, so make note of these and be aware of their upcoming deadlines:

Employer Expires The Bridgespan Group 2021-09-20 03:55:00 UTC The Bridgespan Group 2021-09-20 11:25:00 UTC The Bridgespan Group 2021-09-20 15:55:00 UTC Plural Strategy 2021-09-30 10:00:00 UTC Atlantic Council 2021-10-01 03:55:00 UTC Dalberg Advisors 2021-10-04 04:00:00 UTC Jump Associates LLC 2021-11-01 00:00:00 UTC