Small firm, big opportunity: help BroadBranch Advisors crack business’s toughest puzzles!

Are you interested in developing expertise across a range of industries and issues, from next-gen cybersecurity to alternative food technologies and everything in between? Looking to hone your critical thinking and communication skills? Hoping to be part of a tight-knit organization that values your professional development and seeks to stimulate your curiosity? Then, BroadBranch Advisors is certainly a good fit for you. And there is a great group of alums to welcome you to the team.

BroadBranch is a boutique, industry-agnostic, strategy consulting firm. We’re based in Washington, DC, but have adopted a flex-hybrid remote work model since COVID. Our team includes MBAs, veterans, scientists, published authors, and former diplomats. Over and above professional backgrounds, we are constantly striving to create an inclusive, culturally, and ethnically diverse workplace. We’d like your help.

The essence of our work is untangling businesses’ most challenging problems through desk research, expert interviews, collaborative brainstorming, and sheer unadulterated brain power (you possess this; it goes without saying). Our insights are anchored in externally developed fact patterns and informed by our original analysis. At the end of each project, you will present your findings to listening executives; six months later, you may well be reading the news and see your advice made manifest! All while working in an environment of camaraderie and work-life balance that is particular to boutique firms — and even more particular to BroadBranch Advisors.

At BroadBranch, we don’t just talk about work-life balance, we live it! We offer above market 401K and medical benefits, as well as a generous holiday and vacation policy. To support remote work, we also have office hubs available throughout the Northeast Corridor and prioritize in-person interaction in other ways like company-wide overnight retreats.

If any of this resonates with you, check out our website (link) and reach out to hiring@brbradv.com to inquire about new openings at the firm. We’re constantly growing and are interested in bringing you on board!