Rise@AG Externship for sophomores

This externship at Analysis Group supports academically curious sophomores (graduating in 2024) who are interested in using data to solve complex problems and who self-identify as members of a historically underrepresented racio-ethnic group, including Black, African American, Hispanic, Latinx, or as part of an Indigenous group of North America.

The Rise@AG externship will be held in-person in the Boston office from Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19. All costs will be covered (travel, accommodations, meals, etc.) in addition to a $500 stipend per Extern. Students will be introduced to the life of an economic consultant by immersing in our community. At the end of their week, they will have a final round interview for a 2023 summer internship with the office of their choice.

Application link here: 2022 Sophomore Externship – RISE@AG in Boston, Massachusetts | Careers at Boston (icims.com).

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis with a deadline of Sunday, March 20 at 11:59 PM ET.

Also here is an interactive recruiting brochure which shares more information about the work and firm!