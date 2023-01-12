Recruitment Reception for students with disabilities

Start off 2023 with new career possibilities! Join Lime Connect for our first recruitment event of the year to discuss your future with our partners AstraZeneca, BlackRock, Bloomberg, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft, the NFL, PwC, Sony, and Unilever!

Our events are unlike any “career fair” you’ve experienced. Designed with various disabilities in mind, you’ll be able to engage directly with representatives from our partners who are already excited to meet you.

VIRTUAL Reception for CURRENT STUDENTS

Date: Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 | 5:30 PM EST

Roles: Open to all majors. Internships to entry-level

Format: Virtual via Brazen. Video chat, text, and audio capabilities

Deadline to apply: Sunday, January 29th at midnight PST

Join or log in to the Lime Network to apply to attend today!

Lime Connect is rebranding disability through achievement. We are leading the way as the premier resource for top talent by attracting, preparing, and connecting high potential university students and professionals – including veterans – who happen to have all types of disabilities for scholarships, internships, The Lime Connect Fellowship Program, The Lime Connect Foundations Program, and full time careers with our corporate partners – the world’s leading corporations. Through our work, we are breaking stereotypes and leading all companies to realize the importance, and value, of employing people with disabilities at every level of education, talent and ability.