CCI Career Paths

Explore

Business, Finance, and Consulting

Back to the news

Paths to Private Equity: Consulting vs. Banking


by

Four private equity associates will debate the benefits of pursuing a consulting vs. banking career and which best prepares you for a PE associate job.

Tuesday, February 8 at 6 pm. Click here to register in Handshake

This event is hosted by Cove Hill Partners. Cove Hill Partners is a $2.5bn+ private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to build market-leading consumer and technology companies. The Firm manages a long-duration capital base and pursues a concentrated approach to investing. The Firm is headquartered in Boston.

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.