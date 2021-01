Connect with female leaders at our firm through this virtual 3-part series of professional development workshops.

Session 1: Friday February 19,2021

Session 2: Friday March 19, 2021

Session 3: Friday April 16, 2021

This program is open to undergraduate sophomores. All attendees will interview for our Summer 2022 Internship after the final session.

Students are expected to attend all 3 sessions. Interviews are dependent on completion of the program.

Click HERE to apply!