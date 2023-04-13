CCI Career Paths

Oliver Wyman summer 2024 internship deadline is in May


The Summer Intern Program is an internship for talented, highly motivated students in the class of 2025.  As professional members of our firm, Summer Interns:

  • Work in teams to solve high level business problems facing Fortune 1000 clients
  • Structure and carry out essential research and data management
  • Lead complex quantitative, strategic and financial analyses of corporations and businesses
  • Participate on a project team with significant exposure to senior leadership of the firm
  • Receive mentorship throughout the program
  • Participate in a week of training at the beginning of the summer
  • Receive broad exposure to a variety of industries including: Automotive, Aviation, Communications, Financial Services, Energy, Health & Life Sciences, Media, Retail, Surface Transportation and Technology.

