Oliver Wyman Special Summits for students interested in consulting

These programs will connect you with others from diverse backgrounds from across the U.S. Participants will spend time in sessions geared toward professional development, diversity in the workplace, interview training, and networking.

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 50+ cities across 26 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. Our 4000+ professionals help clients optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities.

Diversity Leadership Summit

Application Deadline: Sunday, January 30

Eligibility: Students in the classes of 2023 and 2024

Link to apply (US Students): https://bit.ly/DLS2022US

Women’s Leadership Series

Application Deadline: Sunday, February 6

Eligibility: U.S. students in the classes of 2023 and 2024

Link to apply: https://bit.ly/WLS2022