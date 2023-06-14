Oliver Wyman Class of ’24 Consultant Job Opening

“Do you want to be in the room with the world’s most important corporate and government leaders, regulators, and academic experts? Are you interested in helping to shape strategy and have a meaningful impact? Would you like to help drive the conversation and thinking that leads to tangible, real-world change for clients, industries, and societies?

Oliver Wyman is a global management consultancy with strong relationships in all corners of industry, government, and non-profit organizations. Clients bring us their greatest challenges. We assemble teams of experts to work on each part of these complex problems, and together we create breakthroughs that achieve amazing impact.”

Early application deadline is June 30. Learn more here.