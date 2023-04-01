NESCAC Industrial Economics Info Session on Monday

Join Bates alum Ben Skiest ’20 (https://www.linkedin.com/in/benjamin-skiest-03a10815a/) as he shares his experience with Industrial Economics, Inc.

Monday, April 3rd 2023

5:30 pm – 6:15 pm via Zoom

Register here.

(IEc), an environmental and economic consulting firm with nearly 40 years of experience providing consulting services to a diverse client base. IEc consultants come from backgrounds that include: policy, economics, environmental/natural science, and finance. Project work includes: environmental regulatory analysis, litigation involving air, water, and hazardous waste issues, public policy development, natural resource damage assessments, and financial accounting.

Located in Cambridge, MA, IEc works with federal agencies, state and local agencies, non-governmental and advocacy organizations, tribes, and private entities and industry organizations to provide analytically-based solutions to environmentally-focused questions.

If you are interested in environmental and economic analysis and have strong quantitative, writing, and problem-solving abilities, join us for this information session! All students are welcome to attend and hear more about IEc’s work. Recruitment information will be most applicable to juniors exploring the summer 2023 internship noted on Handshake: https://apps.joinhandshake.com/edu/jobs/7551470.