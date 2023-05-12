NERA Research Associate JOB – econ consulting. Apply now

Are you looking to start your career at the #1 pure Economic Consulting firm in the United States? Renowned for hiring the best and brightest in the industry, having a collaborative culture, providing competitive compensation, and having interesting and exciting work projects (relating to litigation, policy practices, regulation and more), NERA Economic Consulting might be the place for you.

NERA is currently hiring a Researcher in our Antitrust practice to be based in our White Plains (NY), Washington, DC, or San Francisco office.

We’re looking for candidates who have demonstrated success through academic and professional achievements in economics, finance, or related fields such as accounting, statistics, and computer science. Individuals should enjoy solving analytical and empirical problems and have exceptional creative and critical thinking skills, as well as excellent oral and written communications skills.

