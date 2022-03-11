ModernGuild – prep for finance and consulting careers

ModernGuild (MG) is a free one-stop shop for diverse college students pursuing careers in consulting and financial services. Our mission is to build a more modern and inclusive workplace, and we work hard to support those who have historically been underrepresented within our target industries. Whether you’re a first-year student trying to understand the basics of consulting and finance or a senior weighing several job offers, we listen to your needs and deliver targeted support at critical moments in your recruitment process. Every week, students will receive matches to various learning, networking, or job opportunities based on their preferences to help them better prepare and optimize their recruiting experience.

Opportunities

We offer various learning and networking opportunities throughout the year from coffee chats to technical bootcamps and from speed networking events to interviewing workshops. I wanted to highlight some major learning events coming up in Q2 2022:

Career Exploration Series (April 4-29): Signup Deadline March 24. Clickhereto learn more (see linked flyer). Finance Bootcamp (May 9-Jun 1): Early Signup Deadline April 7. Click here to learn more (see linked flyer). Consulting Bootcamp (May 10-Jun 2): Early Signup Deadline April 7. Click here to learn more (see linked flyer).

If interested or have other questions, feel free to reach out to Midd student Michelle Liu.