McKinsey has 2 summer consulting internship opportunities

Sophomore Summer Business Analyst (Class of 2024):

This opportunity is open to applicants who self-identify as members of a historically underrepresented group in the management consulting profession, including Black, African American, Hispanic, Latinx, and/or part of Indigenous groups in North America. Apply here.

Summer Business Analyst Intern (Class of 2023):

You’ll work in one of our offices or practices (e.g., Digital McKinsey, Operations, etc.) around the world for ~10 weeks, usually in the summer. You’ll work as part of a client project team, collaborating with colleagues and clients to solve their toughest business problems.

When you join McKinsey as a Business Analyst Intern, you are joining a firm that will challenge you and invest heavily in your professional development. In this role you will have the opportunity to work on teams and help the best organizations in the world – across the private, public, and social sectors – solve some of their most difficult problems. You will also work with a range of experts in the firm, from data scientists to researchers to software and app designers. Apply here.

Deadline for both is July 19.