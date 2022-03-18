Marketing Consultancy with jobs and info session

JUV Consulting is a Generation Z marketing consultancy that works with clients to help them better reach, connect with, understand, and empower young people. JUV has worked with over 20 Fortune 500 companies, has been profiled by sources such as the New York Times, and has established full-time offices in Times Square.

We co-create campaigns, products, and ideas that actually resonate with our generation through providing research, strategy, and implementational services. We are a purpose-driven company led by young people that is fundamentally disrupting the marketplace by empowering Generation Z with a seat at the table.

We are really proud to do the work that we do (and we have a blast doing it). We do everything from major research studies to full-scale marketing planning to influencer marketing at JUV — and we are growing every single day as one of the most exciting start-ups in the space (Forbes Best Startup Employers of 2020).

We’re always looking for talented young folks to join our Accounts, Operations, Creative, Socials, Finance, Influencer Marketing, and other teams!

Attend the event on Tuesday, March 29 at 5 pm to learn more. Register here.