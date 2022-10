Improving Government Services with Data



Tuesday, October 25 4:30-5:45 pm Axinn 229



Curious to know how data science is being used to improve delivery of government services? Join us for an academic lecture by Jennifer Sample, Data Science Principle Director at Accenture Federal Services, offering vignettes of applications of data science to improving government policies and programs across climate, social and health domains.



All students, faculty, and staff are welcome. Sponsored by Midd.Data