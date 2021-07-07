Kearney Info Session on August 6

Save the date for Friday, August 6 from 1-2 pm to learn more about this consulting firm.

This event is intended for rising seniors who plan to go through the recruiting process this fall.

Click HERE to register in Handshake.

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm with more than 3,600 people working in more than 40 countries. We work with more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500, as well as with the most influential governmental and non-profit organizations.

Kearney is a partner-owned firm with a distinctive, collegial culture that transcends organizational and geographic boundaries—and it shows. Regardless of location or rank, our consultants are down to earth, approachable, and have a shared passion for doing innovative client work that provides clear benefits to the organizations we work with in both the short and long term.