Kaiser Associates Strategy Consulting Info Session

Kaiser Associates is HIRING for the Associate Consultant class of 2022!

Kaiser Associates, which specializes in and sets the standard for “fact-based” strategy consulting has a simple yet powerful mission: to help executives at our Global 500 client organizations make more informed, strategic decisions by incorporating external insight and analysis, validated by our 360* methodology.

Our typical engagements include some of the most interesting work you can find in the consulting industry: commercial growth strategy, go-to-market strategy, and performance improvement for the world’s most admired companies across six practice areas.

We have offices in Washington DC, London Sao Paulo, and Hong Kong, and we are a top-ranked boutique consulting firm by Vault and Forbes. Come learn about the growth, opportunity, and community you can experience in your career with Kaiser Associates!