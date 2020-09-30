CCI Career Paths

JOB at Federal Reserve Bank of NY


Working at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York positions you at the center of the financial world with a unique perspective on national and international markets and economies. You will work in an environment with a diverse group of experienced professionals to foster and support the safety, soundness, and vitality of our economic and financial systems. It is a challenge that demands the skills of a financial service professional and the intelligence of an academic—all combined with a passion for public service.

Check out the full description and apply in Handshake here by deadline of October 15

