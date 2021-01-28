Info Session: Financial Communications Agency – more than you think

Join Gabrielle Simon and Mark LaVoie, of financial communications agency Prosek Partners, for an information session on working in communications and public relations. Learn about what Prosek Partners does for clients, post-graduate job opportunities in Boston and New York and participate in a lively Q&A session.

Thursday, February 4

4-5 pm

RSVP in Handshake here

Prosek Partners is among the largest independent public relations firms in the U.S., and one of the few domestic, mid-size firms that offers global capabilities through its London office and international network.

Specializing in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial and professional services companies, the firm delivers an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy.

Prosek Partners’ “Unboxed Communications” approach brings breakthrough ideas to every client engagement.