IGS Boston – boutique advisory firm JOB -perfect mix of consulting and finance

Investor Group Services (IGS) is a boutique advisory firm that works with private equity firms, strategic acquirers and their portfolio companies across North America and overseas. We help our clients assess investment opportunities across most major sectors by providing them with the data-driven insights and analysis they need to make investments in middle market companies and industries. IGS supports clients throughout their investment life cycle from fund raising to investment realization – the work is a perfect mix between consulting and finance.

As an Associate, you will be a part of a collegial and entrepreneurial environment. Our work is fast-paced and provides opportunities for rapid skill and knowledge development. Associates gain experience across a broad set of industries while working on a case team with three to five members. This role takes on a high level of responsibility in the work and client presentations.

