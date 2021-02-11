Harvard Business School – Research Intern and Full time Associate

PRIMO (Program for Research in Markets and Organizations) is a 10-week summer community of undergraduates participating in research affiliated with HBS faculty. The Program seeks to create a community of scholars who are inspired by and are committed to pursuing excellence in management and business research.

Summer 2021 will be the eleventh year for this research experience program, which has been designed to stimulate community and creativity among a small group of motivated undergraduates. The tentative program dates for Summer 2021 are June 5, 2021 to August 14, 2021. If the program is offered in person in summer of 2021, PRIMO fellows will be offered Harvard campus housing, a partial board plan, and a modest research stipend. If the program is offered virtually, PRIMO fellows will receive a modest research stipend.

As a Research Associate (RA) you’ll have the unmatched opportunity to work closely with world-renowned faculty on the research, case studies, and coursework that shape the world’s leaders. On any given day, you might analyze data; delve into the resources of our world-class library; or write the story that brings a business situation to life. You may travel across town— or around the world— to conduct field interviews with senior-level executives or spend time on the factory floor. Investigation, discovery, and analysis make for a rich and rewarding experience that supports the HBS mission to educate leaders who make a difference in the world.

Many thanks to Midd alum Kailash Pandey for forwarding these exciting opportunities!