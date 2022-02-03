FTI Consulting Summer Leadership Program

FTI Consulting is seeking innovative, collaborative, and highly motivated students to participate in our 2022 Impact Leadership Program. Our Impact program is an early-identification program for high-performing students with a graduation date in 2024 to demonstrate their leadership skills and understanding of the management consulting industry.

All participants should intend to pursue a career in consulting post-graduation; standout participants may receive an early offer for our Traditional Internship Program for summer 2023.

This program will be a one-week program in May 2022. An east coast, west coast and virtual location will be available for this program.

The leadership program will provide students with the opportunity to learn more about FTI, our five business practice areas, enhance professional development skills, participate in a two-day case study, and interview for our traditional internship program.

All the details in Handshake here. Deadline is Feb 21.