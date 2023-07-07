EY-Parthenon Unity Professional Network Event

EY-Parthenon’s Unity Professional Network is excited to host EY-Parthenon’s Thrive on Friday, August 4th. This virtual event is an opportunity for Undergraduate students (rising juniors) with a strong preference for students who self-identify as LGBTQ+ to learn more about a career in strategy consulting at EY-Parthenon. As an Associate, you will be able to work across a broad range of industries, solving interesting and challenging problems for our clients. Most importantly, you will learn alongside an amazing set of smart and talented colleagues.

EY-Parthenon Thrive 2023

Apply here: https://bit.ly/EYPThrive

Applications are currently open! Application Closes: July 14, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Event Date: Friday, August 4th

Location: Virtual

The event will feature: • Seminars on what strategy consulting is, case methods, internship and full-time opportunities, and your career trajectory • Opportunities to hear from and network with our LGBTQ+ leaders • Sessions on creating an open, honest and inclusive environment to thrive as an LGBTQ+ person in the workplace