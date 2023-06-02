Our Black and Latinx Professional Network are excited to host EY-Parthenon’s Undergraduate Connect Day on July 27-28, 2023 at our Hoboken office.

This event is an opportunity for Undergraduate students (rising juniors) with a strong preference for students who self-identify as Black/African American, Latinx/Hispanic, Native American or multiracial, to learn more about a career in strategy consulting at EY-Parthenon.

EY-Parthenon Undergraduate Connect Day 2023

Apply here: https://survey.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_064Fj1nYkp7chBs

Application Deadline: June 21st at 11:59 p.m. ET

Event Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Friday, July 28, 2023

Event Location: EY Hoboken Office

Key sessions will include:

• An overview of EY-Parthenon, our competencies and the associate career path

• Day-in-the-life seminars with associates and an introduction to our functional and sector offerings

• Introductions to key EY-Parthenon leaders and your future peers from other world-renowned schools

Additionally, you will have the option to interview for a summer associate (intern) role following EY-Parthenon Connect. Candidates admitted to the program will receive interview details upon conformation of attendance.

Please note that this is an early recruiting event and your performance during EY-Parthenon Connect interviews will not impact your eligibility to apply in the traditional fall 2023 recruiting season.