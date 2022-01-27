Environmental Consulting Info session on 1/31 with alum

Come learn from Andy Schwarz, Midd alum, who has more than 30 years of environmental policy consulting experience, working with clients in the U.S. and in Eastern Europe. He will talk about his career path at Industrial Economics and what it takes to succeed.

Andy holds a B.A. in Biology from Middlebury; an M.S.T. in Environmental Education from Antioch University; an M.F.S. in Environmental Policy from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies; and an M.B.A. with a specialty in Finance from George Washington University.

All students are welcome to learn about this industry.

Monday, January 31 at 7 pm in Hillcrest 103. Live and in-person event. Please register in Handshake here

Also, here is an internship listing and a job listing at the firm