Diverse Perspectives in Consulting – program on Feb 2.

Middlebury Consulting Group is hosting the 2nd Annual Diverse Perspectives workshop.

The workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 2nd from 5:00 – 6:00pm EST is a consulting 101 presentation led by David Powell of Bain & Co. followed by a Q&A panel of BIPOC and FGLI alumni working within the industry. Hear their stories as they discuss their respective paths, give advice on how to succeed in new environments, and their relationship with their identities throughout the process.

To participate, RSVP at go/dp2022. Participants can also use the link to pose questions and topics they would like to be covered in one of our events or in the future. Once you RSVP, we will send the Zoom invitation for the event.

For further questions, feel free to contact mcg@middlebury.edu.