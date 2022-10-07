Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fellowship for graduating seniors

This unique, two-year rotational fellowship sits at the intersection of the federal government and the financial services industry. Designed to engage recent college graduates in meaningful public service work, Director Financial Analyst’s (DFAs) are given the opportunity to hone analytical and problem-solving skills while helping to ensure all households have access to markets for consumer financial products and services that are fair, transparent, and competitive.

As a DFA, you will complete two year-long developmental rotations in different divisions across the CFPB. These rotations are designed to provide exposure to the analysis, strategy, research, policy development, supervision, enforcement, and rulemaking activities taking place across the agency. In a short period of time, DFAs will play an integral role in everything the CFPB does, from rigorous data-driven policy creation and market monitoring to supervision of market participants.

ELIGIBILITY AND HOW TO APPLY

The DFA program is recruiting for full-time fellowship positions that begin in June 2023.

Recent graduates who will have received an undergraduate degree on or after April 1, 2020 and before June 20, 2023 are eligible to apply. Those interested should apply at https://www.consumerfinance.gov/careers during the live application window on USAJobs.

The application will be open from Tuesday, November 1 through Monday, November 28.

If you have questions or want to be notified when the application becomes available, students and alumni can send an email expressing interest to CFPB_DFA_Program@cfpb.gov. You can also reach out to me at Nicolas.Salem@cfpb.gov to hear more about my experiences as a DFA.

UPCOMING INFORMATIONAL WEBINARS

The Bureau will be hosting virtual informational webinars about the DFA Program conducted over Webex. You will need to register to attend. The webinar will provide an overview of the DFA job position and application process, allowing time for questions. We will also be hosting drop-in Open House sessions where the DFA Program Recruiting team will answer any remaining questions. These sessions will take place on the following dates:

Webinar Session 1: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 (5:00 – 6:00pm ET)

WebEx Link: Register here

Open House Session 1: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 (1:00 – 3:00pm ET)

Microsoft Teams Link: Join here

Webinar Session 2: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 (5:00 – 6:00pm ET)

WebEx Link: Register here

Open House Session 2: Thursday, November 10, 2022 (1:00 – 3:00pm ET)

Microsoft Teams Link: Join here