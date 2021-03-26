Consulting Internships to check out

These look pretty good:

Summer Project Manager (Intern) at The New England Consulting Group Founded in 1981, The New England Consulting Group pioneered the concept of experience-based consulting and brought a new model of the “Principal Principle” to the management consulting industry. Our objective is to produce the highest quality marketing and business management consulting product. Our secondary objective is to create an environment conducive to learning, growth and achievement. Our first responsibility is to our clients. We put our clients’ businesses and careers ahead of our own and provide superior quality counsel that positively impacts our clients’ businesses and careers.

Project Management Summer Associate, Conflict and Stabilization at Dexis Consulting As a Project Management Summer Associate, you will be an important part of our Stabilization Team here at Dexis to support our work throughout the globe. We hold the USAID/Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI) Support Which Implements Fast Transitions (SWIFT-5) contract that supports nations in transitions. As part of our team, you will be a part of a dedicated group of individuals who work to address the whole life cycle of programs from capture to implementation.

SEO Career Diversity Internship Program SEO Career is the nation’s premier professional development program for Black, Hispanic, and Native American freshmen, sophomores and juniors. With over 40 years of experience, SEO Career has a proven track record in preparing students for competitive summer internships that lead to coveted full-time jobs. Our team of coaches gets you interview ready for the recruiting season and throughout your summer internship to land the return offer.

Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) is the premier global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm. With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and discretion, we help our clients navigate challenges and capture opportunities in markets around the world. ASG goes beyond opening doors, working alongside our clients to develop and implement tailored strategies. The global ASG network includes over 230 regional and sectoral experts and has a record of success in over 120 countries. ASG is seeking interns for the summer 2021 semester with knowledge of Africa, the Americas, China, Europe, East Asia & Pacific, South Asia, Health and Life Sciences/Global Health Solutions, Corporate Sustainability, Global Innovation & Growth, and Business Development, Communications and Marketing.