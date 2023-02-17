CCI Career Paths

Consulting Group application now open


The Middlebury Consulting Group (“MCG”) is now recruiting for Spring 2023!

MCG is a student-run club that provides volunteer consulting services to local businesses and national startups. Each semester, MCG students undertake 8-person, 10-week projects in which they conduct data analysis, market sizing, financial modeling, and other tasks to solve a company’s most pressing issues.

Simultaneously, MCG offers career resources including a mentor pairing system, alumni events, and a Consulting Bootcamp that prepares you for your internship search.

If you are interested in engaging with the Middlebury community while advancing your professional development, please apply at go/applymcg/ applications close on Friday (2/24) at 5:00pm ET.

You can also learn more at go/mcg/ or by emailing mcg@middlebury.edu

