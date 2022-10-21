Consulting Events and Deadlines coming up

Please read carefully and stay tuned for regular updates at least weekly. All the best to you!

Ascend Analytics – software and consulting company at the forefront of the renewable energy transition. Midd alum works there. Virtual info session on October 27 is THIS WEEK!. Register here

Accenture Federal: Info session scheduled for October 24 (tomorrow, MONDAY) with CEO and alum John Goodham. Register here.

FTI Consulting – special program for SOPHOMORES called Impact. Details here. Deadline Oct 28.

Alvarez & Marsal: Summer internship app here. Deadline October 25. Midd Friendly, especially in the public sector services area!

OC&C Strategy Consultants. Intern app here. Due Nov 1. Job app here. Due Oct. 26

Spencer Stuart: leadership consulting and executive search. INTERN position apply here. Job app here. Deadline end of the month.

Charles River Associates (CRA) – econ consulting. JOB app here. Due Nov 30.

Seurat Group – summer intern app here. Due Oct. 31. and JOB app here

Trinity Life Sciences – consulting intern app here. Due Nov 2.

New England Consulting Group – Winternship in Jan 2023. Apply here. Deadline 11/30

Cadent Consulting Group: boutique marketing, category, and sales consulting firm in the consumer goods space. Virtual info session on November 1. Register here. JOB app here. Due Nov 15.

NERA Econ Consulting. Intern app here