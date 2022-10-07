Consulting Events and Deadlines coming up

Please read carefully and stay tuned for regular updates at least weekly. All the best to you!

Alvarez & Marsal: Summer internship app here. Deadline October 25. Midd Friendly, especially in the public sector services area!

OC&C Strategy Consultants. Intern app here. Due Nov 1. Job app here. Due Oct. 26

Kaiser Associates: JOB app here. Deadline Oct 14.

Clarion: This life sciences firm is hosting a virtual info session October 11. Register here Internship app here and job app here.

Spencer Stuart: leadership consulting and executive search. Virtual info session on October 11. Register here (also 2 other choices of day and time). INTERN position apply here. Job app here.

Charles River Associates (CRA) – econ consulting, virtual event on Oct 11. Register here. JOB app here. Due Nov 30.

L.E.K Consulting: JOB deadline Oct 17. Apply here

Ascend Analytics – software and consulting company at the forefront of the renewable energy transition. Midd alum works there. Virtual info session on October 27. Register here

Accenture Federal: Info session schedule for October 24 with CEO and alum John Goodham. Register here.

FTI Consulting – special program for SOPHOMORES called Impact. Details here. Deadline Oct 28.

Seurat Group – summer intern app here. Due Oct. 31. and JOB app here

Trinity Life Sciences – consulting intern app here. Due Nov 2.

New England Consulting Group – Winternship in Jan 2023. Apply here. Deadline 11/30

Cadent Consulting Group: boutique marketing, category, and sales consulting firm in the consumer goods space. Virtual info session on November 1. Register here. JOB app here. Due Nov 15.

NERA Econ Consulting. Intern app here