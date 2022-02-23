Connect with Midd Alums at the Philosophy Field Guide March 10-11.

Middlebury alumni who majored in philosophy will be joining us to discuss their career paths and how their major made an impact on their careers after Middlebury.

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major or degree?”

The Philosophy Field Guide will feature an alumni panel and one-on-one chats. At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Thursday, March 10

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: Virtual

Friday, March 11

One-on-one chats with alumni – to sign up, click the links below.

Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Location: Kitchel House and virtual

Confirmed panelists include:

Blair Bowie ‘09 – Legal Counsel & Restore Your Vote Manager at Campaign Legal Center

>>Sign up for a one-on-one chat with Blair (link coming soon). (9:00-noon on Friday, 3/11)

Allison Grant ‘11 – Head of Growth at Origin

>>Sign up for one-on-one with Allison. (10:30 AM – Noon on Friday, 3/11)

Connect with Allison on Midd2Midd.

Aaron “AK” Krivitzky ‘10 – Tech Lead at Mixpanel

>>Sign up for one-on-one with Aaron. (9:00 AM – Noon on Friday, 3/11)

Connect with Aaron on Midd2Midd.

Andrew Plumley ‘11 – Senior Director Equity and Culture American Alliance of Museums Founder

>> Sign up for one-on-one with Andrew (link coming soon).

Connect with Andrew on Midd2Midd.

Stephanie Preiss ‘11 – Vice President at The New York Times

>>Sign up for one-on-one with Stephanie. (9:00 AM – Noon on Friday, 3/11)

Connect with Stephanie on Midd2Midd.

Michael Wiser ‘00 – Writer and Producer at Kirk Documentary Group

>> Sign up for one-on-one with Michael. (10:00 AM – Noon on Friday, 3/11)