Client Services job at Guidepoint with special Midd interviews


At Guidepoint, we’re the experts in finding expertise.

Whatever it is that our clients need to know—we find the experts closest to the topic and facilitate a short-term consultation. Guidepoint’s clients include many of the top Institutional Investors (including some of the largest hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital firms), Management Consultants (including 9 of the top 10 consulting firms), and Enterprise-level companies, and it’s our job to help them gain the critical insights they’ll need to make smarter business decisions. Whether they are looking to understand the market opportunity for a new product or the navigate unexpected shifts in the economic landscape, we’re here to help guide them through it.

Read more about this job and apply HERE. There are actually 7 positions available, this one is for a generalist position in NYC, but there is also Boston and San Fransisco and also a healthcare specialist.

Deadline is February 16.

