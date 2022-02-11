Clarion Life Science Consulting Info session and Job for seniors

This is a very Midd-friendly company with an event and job posting for graduating seniors.

Launched in mid-2003, Clarion Healthcare, LLC is a boutique consultancy focused in the life sciences industry based in Boston. They are hosting a virtual information session and you’re invited:

Tuesday February 22 at 6 pm. Click HERE to register in Handshake

and check out the JOB to apply to here in Handshake. Deadline is Feb 28.

Summer internships are full this season, but younger students are encouraged to attend and plan ahead for next summer.

Clarion works closely with clients to address critical strategic and organizational challenges in the biopharmaceutical industry. Clarion’s partners and project teams work collaboratively with clients throughout the course of its projects. Clarion’s ability to frame critical issues, conduct rigorous analysis, and develop fact-based recommendations – all while engaging the organization and building buy-in and commitment – are consistently recognized by our senior executive clients. As a result of our collaborative approach, Clarion is known for being able to successfully address its client’s most critical challenges and adding lasting value