Charles River Associates- Life Sciences consulting info session on Wednesday


Join this virtual event to connect with consultants in CRA’s Life Sciences practice. This event is aimed at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD students interested in a career in life sciences consulting.

Wednesday, November 18 at 5:30 pm

Click HERE to register in Handshake and get the Zoom link.

Colleagues from our North American offices will offer a behind-the-scenes look into the work, clients and employee experience of the Life Sciences practice.

Along with a brief overview of the practice, at the event we will host a panel discussion and audience Q&A.

