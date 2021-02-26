Chairman of Goldman Sach’s Global Financing Group to speak at Fireside Chat

Susie Scher ’86 P’24 will join us for a virtual Fireside Chat on March 11th at 5:00 pm. This event is an amazing opportunity hear from a successful woman on Wall Street! She is the chairman of Goldman Sach’s Global Financing Group. Prior to her current position, she was the co-head of the group and managed the investment grade capital markets and derivative markets.

Please use this form to submit questions you would like Susie to address. A handful of the questions will be used for the moderated Q&A section of the event.

Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions about the event.