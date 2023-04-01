Case Competition with UPenn and Capital One

Consult for America at the University of Pennsylvania is partnering with Capital One’s Corporate Strategy and Business Analyst programs to host a nationwide business case competition.

The case competition will take place virtually from April 13th to April 22nd, 2023. All undergraduate students may enter in teams of 3-5, and there are cash prizes of up to $8750 available. Individual entries are also encouraged and participants will be matched to a team. During the competition, there will be numerous opportunities for students to learn more about Capital One through leadership Q&As, coffee chat opportunities, networking and information sessions, and more.

More information can be found at consultforamericaupenn.com/case-comp . If you are interested in participating, please register at https://tinyurl.com/2023capitalone by 11:59 PM ET on April 8, 2023.