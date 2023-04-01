CCI Career Paths

Case Competition with UPenn and Capital One


Consult for America at the University of Pennsylvania is partnering with Capital One’s Corporate Strategy and Business Analyst programs to host a nationwide business case competition.

The case competition will take place virtually from April 13th to April 22nd, 2023. All undergraduate students may enter in teams of 3-5, and there are cash prizes of up to $8750 available. Individual entries are also encouraged and participants will be matched to a team. During the competition, there will be numerous opportunities for students to learn more about Capital One through leadership Q&As, coffee chat opportunities, networking and information sessions, and more.

More information can be found at consultforamericaupenn.com/case-comp . If you are interested in participating, please register at https://tinyurl.com/2023capitalone  by 11:59 PM ET on April 8, 2023.

